Council of Europe Secretary General condemns trial in absentia of 20 Belarusian oppositionists
Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, has condemned the trial in absentia against a group of experts, journalists and opposition politicians in Belarus.
Source: Council of Europe Secretary General on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports
Pejčinović Burić condemned the trial in absentia of the group on trumped-up charges.
I condemn today’s trial in absentia of Belarusian experts, journalists & opposition politicians on spurious charges. Held in blatant violation of due process, this case is part of wider political repressions @coe stands w/defendants & all who support a free & democratic Belarus— Marija Pejčinović Burić (@MarijaPBuric) May 31, 2024
Quote: "Held in blatant violation of due process, this case is part of wider political repressions. The Council of Europe stands with defendants and all who support a free and democratic Belarus," she said.
Background:
- On 31 May, Minsk began the trial in absentia of 20 "members of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's Analytics extremist group", including Yury Drakakhrust, a journalist of the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, and Anna Krasulina, the press secretary of Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya.
- In April, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, hinted at a meeting of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly that Belarusian services could put pressure on the members of the Belarusian opposition who went abroad by targeting their relatives inside the country.
- In January, widespread raids against relatives of political prisoners and former political prisoners were reported in Belarus.
Support UP or become our patron!