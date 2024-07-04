Head of General Staff of Polish Armed Forces arrives in Kyiv – photos

General Wiesław Kukuła, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Poland, arrived in the city of Kyiv on 4 July.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a post by the Polish General Staff on X (Twitter)

Details: Kukuła started his work visit to Kyiv by laying flowers near the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine.

The Polish General was invited by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This is another important meeting between the two commanders which demonstrates the solidarity and cooperation between Poland and our eastern neighbour in the face of Russian aggression," the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

Złożeniem wiązanki kwiatów przy Ścianie Pamięci Poległym za Ukrainę generał Wiesław Kukuła, szef @SztabGenWP 🇵🇱 rozpoczął robocze spotkanie w Kijowie.



Generał złożył wizytę na zaproszenie szefa Obrony 🇺🇦 generała Ołeksandra Syrskiego.

To kolejne ważne spotkanie obydwu dowódców,… pic.twitter.com/cjiYewSuzZ July 4, 2024

Background: At the end of May Syrskyi discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers with Kukuła.

Earlier Syrskyi stated that France was ready to send its instructors engaged in the training of Ukrainian soldiers directly to the territory of Ukraine, and the first ones will soon come to assess the capabilities of Ukrainian training centres.

