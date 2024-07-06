All Sections
Russian wrestling team opts out of 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 6 July 2024, 16:58
Russian wrestling team opts out of 2024 Olympics
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian wrestlers will not compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing Russian journalist Vasily Kononov

Details: Kononov discovered that the Executive Committee of the Russian Wrestling Federation held a meeting with the coaching staff of the national freestyle, women's, and Greco-Roman wrestling teams, as well as the athletes invited to the Olympic Games. After the meeting, they decided not to compete in the Olympic Games.

Ten Russian nationals were invited to the Games: Nachin Mongush, Shamil Mamedov, Arslan Bagayev, Abdulla Kurbanov, Alan Ostayev, Magomed Murtazaliev, Natalia Malysheva, Alina Kasabieva, Veronika Chumikova and Elizaveta Petlyakova.

The International Olympic Committee has ruled that athletes from the "aggressor countries" must compete without their national flags, emblems, or anthems.

Background:

  • The Russian judo team decided not to attend the Olympics.
  • Vadym Huttsait, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, and Matvii Bidnyi, Ukraine's acting Minister of Youth and Sports, submitted evidence to the IOC showing the support for the war by Russian athletes who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

