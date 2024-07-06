Romania scrambled F-16s during 6 July Russian attack on Ukraine's south

Romania has reported an increase in its aircraft activity in response to the Russian drone attack on facilities in Ukraine’s south on the morning of 6 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Romania's Ministry of National Defence

Details: The ministry noted that they detected Russian drones flying towards Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border on the morning of 6 July.

Romania’s National Defence Ministry alerted the Air Police Service.

In addition, two F-16 aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base to monitor the air situation.

Furthermore, Romania's National Defence Ministry issued an order at around 07:30 to inspect the area to identify possible drone wreckage.

The ministry noted that nothing suspicious had been found.

Background: On the evening of 5 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported the movement of Russian drones targeting Ukraine. In particular, Russian UAVs were spotted in Odesa Oblast.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that air defence units had shot down 24 out of 27 UAVs.

