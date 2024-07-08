All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds to reconnaissance drone in Sumy Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 8 July 2024, 03:52
Ukraine's air defence responds to reconnaissance drone in Sumy Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence was active in Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 July.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Sumy Oblast – air defence is responding to a reconnaissance UAV!"

Background: 

  • Four Tu-95 aircraft took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia on the evening of 7 July.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported possible launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers from Russia's Volgograd Oblast at 01:33.
  • The all-clear was given at 04:00.

