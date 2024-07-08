Ukraine's air defence responds to reconnaissance drone in Sumy Oblast
Monday, 8 July 2024, 03:52
Air defence was active in Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 July.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "Sumy Oblast – air defence is responding to a reconnaissance UAV!"
Advertisement:
Background:
- Four Tu-95 aircraft took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia on the evening of 7 July.
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported possible launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers from Russia's Volgograd Oblast at 01:33.
- The all-clear was given at 04:00.
Support UP or become our patron!