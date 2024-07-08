Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian attack on Ukraine

Polish and allied fighter aircraft were scrambled due to a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 July.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: The Polish military also noted that an increase in noise levels was possible due to the start of flights of Polish and allied aircraft in Poland’s airspace.

Quote: "Intense activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aircraft is observed today [on the night of 7-8 July], associated with strikes on targets located, among other things, on the territory of Ukraine’s west."

More details: The last time Poland scrambled its aircraft because of Russian attacks on Ukraine was on the night of 21-22 June 2024.

Background: On the evening of 7 July, four Tu-95 strategic aircraft took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia. Around 01:30, they performed launch manoeuvres, and the first groups of missiles were spotted in Ukraine's airspace around 02:30. The air-raid lasted until 03:52.

