All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in escalation game
Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Russia is not invincible and the West can defeat its leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Radosław Sikorski during the Annual Ditchley Lecture, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski posted excerpts from his lecture for the UK-based Ditchley Foundation on his X account.

Advertisement:

He said that Putin will win this war if he is not stopped, but added that he thought the West could still do it.

According to Sikorski, despite the Russian propaganda claims, Russia is not invincible. "The Kremlin can be stopped and even beaten – we just forgot about it.

Ronald Reagan used to say his strategy vis-à-vis Soviet Union was simple if not simplistic: ‘We win, and they lose.’ I like this approach," Sikorski said.

Advertisement:

In order to win, the West, according to Sikorski, needs "to re-learn how to champion the escalation game".

"For example, we could be seizing all 300 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets. Putin has already written them off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right," he said.

He added that Putin regretted the fall of the Soviet Union and "decided to have a re-match", challenging "our values, our security and our way of life".

"Our job is to prevent wider conflict, but also to prevail. Together, as part of an international alliance of democracies, we can do it," Sikorski said.

He warned that if Russia wins, chronic instability will spread not only across Europe but the entire world, fuelling the global coalition of autocracies.

Background:

  • On 21 June, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski poked at Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s fears of "Russia’s loss of statehood" in the event of a defeat in Ukraine.
  • In April, Sikorski said Putin could end the war he started in Ukraine "in five minutes" if he wanted to.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandRussiawar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Poland
Ukrainian and Polish foreign ministers discuss EU accession and military assistance in Warsaw
Security agreement with Ukraine 99% likely to be signed before NATO summit – Polish PM
Poland to create special units for border protection
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: