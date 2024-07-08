Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

The aftermath of one of the Russian strikes on Kyiv on 8 July. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

On Tuesday, 9 July, Kyiv residents will honour the memory of those killed in the Russian missile strike on the capital, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on social media, citing Serhii Popko, KCMA

Quote: "9 July has been declared a day of mourning by the Kyiv city authorities. Flags on all city buildings will be at half-mast. All entertainment events are prohibited".

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, the Russians launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

Following the missile strike on Kyiv, the wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 27 people had been killed and over 100 injured in the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July.

The attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of at least 20 people and left over 60 more injured.

