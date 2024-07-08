All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 8 July 2024, 17:17
Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning
The aftermath of one of the Russian strikes on Kyiv on 8 July. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

On Tuesday, 9 July, Kyiv residents will honour the memory of those killed in the Russian missile strike on the capital, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on social media, citing Serhii Popko, KCMA

Quote: "9 July has been declared a day of mourning by the Kyiv city authorities. Flags on all city buildings will be at half-mast. All entertainment events are prohibited".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 July, the Russians launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.
  • Following the missile strike on Kyiv, the wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 27 people had been killed and over 100 injured in the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July.
  • The attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of at least 20 people and left over 60 more injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyivmissile strikecasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Kyiv
Russia's 8 July attack on Ukraine cost it US$200-250 million
Kyiv residents bring water and food for the wounded in Okhmatdyt hospital – video
Number of people killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to 22
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: