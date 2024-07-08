Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning
Monday, 8 July 2024, 17:17
On Tuesday, 9 July, Kyiv residents will honour the memory of those killed in the Russian missile strike on the capital, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on social media, citing Serhii Popko, KCMA
Quote: "9 July has been declared a day of mourning by the Kyiv city authorities. Flags on all city buildings will be at half-mast. All entertainment events are prohibited".
Background:
- On the morning of 8 July, the Russians launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.
- Following the missile strike on Kyiv, the wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 27 people had been killed and over 100 injured in the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July.
- The attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of at least 20 people and left over 60 more injured.
