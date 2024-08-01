All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Problems with YouTube reported in Russia

Economichna PravdaThursday, 1 August 2024, 09:40
Problems with YouTube reported in Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

The work of the YouTube video hosting service was disrupted in Russia on the night of 31 July-1 August: there are problems with access to the site and playing of videos.

Sources: DW; data from Downradar and Sboy.rf.

Details: The issues started around 00:00 Moscow time. 

Advertisement:

DW said most of the complaints were received from residents of Moscow and Moscow Oblast. In addition, complaints were received from the city of St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast, Krasnodar Krai and Novosibirsk Oblast.

At the same time, Downradar reports complaints from Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Murmansk, Rostov-on-Don, Tver, Ufa, Chelyabinsk and other regional centres of the Russian Federation.

As of 09:00, complaints about YouTube in Russia continue to be actively received by the relevant services.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • YouTube's video loading speed on desktop computers may drop by up to 40% by the end of this week, and by the end of next week, it may be up to 70%.
  • YouTube's slowdown may not be the last problem for Russians, as the service may be blocked in Russia as early as September.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
Russia agrees to release WSJ journalist as part of major prisoner swap with Western countries
EU considers ban on fish imports from Russia, potentially impacting Germany
Russia losses another 1,370 soldiers and 42 armoured combat vehicles
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: