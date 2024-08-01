Problems with YouTube reported in Russia

The work of the YouTube video hosting service was disrupted in Russia on the night of 31 July-1 August: there are problems with access to the site and playing of videos.

Sources: DW; data from Downradar and Sboy.rf.

Details: The issues started around 00:00 Moscow time.

DW said most of the complaints were received from residents of Moscow and Moscow Oblast. In addition, complaints were received from the city of St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast, Krasnodar Krai and Novosibirsk Oblast.

At the same time, Downradar reports complaints from Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Murmansk, Rostov-on-Don, Tver, Ufa, Chelyabinsk and other regional centres of the Russian Federation.

As of 09:00, complaints about YouTube in Russia continue to be actively received by the relevant services.

Background:

YouTube's video loading speed on desktop computers may drop by up to 40% by the end of this week, and by the end of next week, it may be up to 70%.

YouTube's slowdown may not be the last problem for Russians, as the service may be blocked in Russia as early as September.

