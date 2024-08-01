All Sections
Russian propaganda spreads fake message on behalf of Ukrainian Foreign Minister about US aid

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 August 2024, 14:21
Russian propaganda spreads fake message on behalf of Ukrainian Foreign Minister about US aid
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo from website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Heorhii Tykhyi, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has issued a retraction of the tweet allegedly left by Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The spokesperson says his rebuttal concerns the minister's alleged post: "It's crucial to remember that resources are finite, even for such a great power as the United States. Israel should avoid escalating tensions with Iran. To defeat Russia, we need our allies' full support."

Tykhyi stressed that if users check Dmytro Kuleba's profile on social network X, it will become obvious that such a post does not exist. 

Quote from Heorhii Tykhyi: "But, because Russian propaganda is working hard to spread this lame forgery, I can officially confirm that it is a fake. Ukraine's foreign minister has never stated this." 

Subjects: propagandaRussiaForeign Affairs Ministry
