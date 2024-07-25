Special Operations Forces shoot down Russian UAVs – video
Thursday, 25 July 2024, 13:53
Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the know-how of shooting down Russian UAVs using improvised tools.
Source: press service of SOF, source of Ukrainska Pravda
Details: The published video shows that, in a stroke of creative genius, the SOF attached a stick to their drone to try and hit the propeller of a Russian spy drone.
The details of the SOFʼs "special operation" are not provided, but Ukrainska Pravda’s source indicates that it was successful.
