Special Operations Forces shoot down Russian UAVs – video

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the know-how of shooting down Russian UAVs using improvised tools.

Source: press service of SOF, source of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The published video shows that, in a stroke of creative genius, the SOF attached a stick to their drone to try and hit the propeller of a Russian spy drone.

The details of the SOFʼs "special operation" are not provided, but Ukrainska Pravda’s source indicates that it was successful.

