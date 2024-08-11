All Sections
Russians attack public transport company in Kherson: buildings and trolleybuses damaged – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 11:24
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Screenshot from video by Roman Mrochko

Russian forces targeted a facility belonging to Khersonelectrotrans, a public transport company, on the night of 10-11 August, causing severe damage.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Mrochko: "The enemy struck Khersonelectrotrans, one of Kherson City Council’s public utility companies, from the temporarily occupied left bank last night.

Trolleybuses, buildings and trees have been damaged."

Details: The authorities reported that no one had been injured.

Kherson
