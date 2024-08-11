All Sections
Russians kill 1 civilian and injure 9 in Kherson on 11 August

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 August 2024, 21:53

One civilian has been killed and nine more have been injured in Russian attacks on Kherson hromada on 11 August [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Two of the injured people remain in critical condition.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One civilian woman has been killed, nine other civilians have been injured, two of them are in critical condition. Thus ends this Sunday in Kherson hromada.

A 93-year-old woman received fatal injuries in the enemy attack.

A woman aged 67 and a man aged 68 are in critical condition. A 68-year-old woman has received minor injuries. Three women aged 72, 55 and 64, and three men aged 50, 71 and 42 are in a moderate condition."

Details: Mrochko specified that all the victims had been transported from the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

