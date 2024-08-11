All Sections
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing one and wounding several more civilians

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 15:32
The city of Kherson. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast on 11 August, killing an elderly woman in the city of Kherson and wounding several more in the region.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 93-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson.

Before that, the Russians attacked civilians in the village of Kindiika with UAVs.

Two people who were on the street were injured there – a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. Both of them suffered concussions and blast and craniocerebral injuries.

The man sustained a shoulder wound, the woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg; both were taken to hospital.

A local resident also came under Russian fire in Antonivka.

The 72-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and was taken to hospital.

