Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing one and wounding several more civilians
Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast on 11 August, killing an elderly woman in the city of Kherson and wounding several more in the region.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: A 93-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson.
Before that, the Russians attacked civilians in the village of Kindiika with UAVs.
Two people who were on the street were injured there – a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. Both of them suffered concussions and blast and craniocerebral injuries.
The man sustained a shoulder wound, the woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg; both were taken to hospital.
A local resident also came under Russian fire in Antonivka.
The 72-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and was taken to hospital.
Support UP or become our patron!