Ukrainian forces dislodge Russian flag in village of Darino in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 12 August 2024, 15:50
screenshot

Ukrainian forces have released a video from the Russian village of Darino in Kursk Oblast.

Source: statement of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion

Details: The village is located four kilometres away from the border with Ukraine.

The video was released on 12 August but it is unknown when it was filmed. In the video Ukrainian soldiers take off the Russian flag from a building in the village.

Background: On 12 August, Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, informed Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that 28 settlements of Kursk Oblast were "under control of the enemy".

