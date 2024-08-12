All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 40,000 Ukrainians have come back home from Russia since full-scale war started – Ukrainian border guards

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 August 2024, 12:53
Over 40,000 Ukrainians have come back home from Russia since full-scale war started – Ukrainian border guards
Colonel Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Over 40,000 Ukrainian citizens have come back to Ukraine through Russian border crossing points since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The colonel noted that all checkpoints on the border with Russia have been closed since February 2022 by a decision of the Ukrainian government, with no conventional border crossing operations taking place. However, the Russians continue to allow Ukrainian citizens to come back home, particularly through the Pokrovka checkpoint in Sumy Oblast (and the Kolotilovka checkpoint on the Russian side). Demchenko mentioned that this movement occurs almost daily, though there have been periods when Russia temporarily halted the passage of Ukrainian citizens.

Advertisement:

At present, SBGS officers do not record the arrival of Ukrainians in this area (according to Russian authorities and media, Ukraine's defence forces are conducting an offensive operation in the Krasnaya Yaruga district of the Russian Federation, in particular near the settlement of Kolotilovka – ed.). However, they are always ready to assist Ukrainian citizens coming back to Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.

Quote from Demchenko: "Along the entire length of the border with Russia, as well as on the border with Belarus, if citizens reach the territory of Ukraine in any area, border guards are, of course, ready to provide registration of [these] people... to let them enter Ukrainian territory. Throughout the entire period of martial law, over 40,000 Ukrainian citizens have come back from Russia, not only through the Pokrovka checkpoint but also via other areas and through Belarus. However, the highest volume of traffic was recorded at the Pokrovka checkpoint."

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiawarState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Russia
Billions in cash continue to flow into Russia despite sanctions – Reuters
Ukrainian troops dig trenches in Russia's Kursk Oblast, planning to stay there – Forbes
Russians claim Ukrainians advancing in another district in Belgorod Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: