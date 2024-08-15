All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosion rocks Sumy after ballistic threat warning

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 15 August 2024, 14:02
Explosion rocks Sumy after ballistic threat warning
Stock photo: Getty Images

An explosion occurred in the city of Sumy on the afternoon of 15 August, just a few minutes after the Ukrainian military reported a high-speed target flying over Sumy Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: At 13:46, the Air Force reported a threat of a ballistic missile strike from the northeast. An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

Advertisement:

A few minutes later, media reports indicated that an explosion had been heard in Sumy. At 13:48, the Air Force noted that a high-speed target had been spotted over Sumy Oblast.

The all-clear was given at 14:12.

Support UP or become our patron!

air-raid warningexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
air-raid warning
All-clear given in Poltava Oblast after longest air raid since 2022
Explosions ring out in Dnipro
Air-raid warning in Sumy Oblast was in effect for over 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: