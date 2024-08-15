Explosion rocks Sumy after ballistic threat warning

An explosion occurred in the city of Sumy on the afternoon of 15 August, just a few minutes after the Ukrainian military reported a high-speed target flying over Sumy Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: At 13:46, the Air Force reported a threat of a ballistic missile strike from the northeast. An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

A few minutes later, media reports indicated that an explosion had been heard in Sumy. At 13:48, the Air Force noted that a high-speed target had been spotted over Sumy Oblast.

The all-clear was given at 14:12.

