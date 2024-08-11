All-clear given in Poltava Oblast after longest air raid since 2022

An air-raid warning was issued in Poltava Oblasts on the evening of 10 August and was in effect until the afternoon of 11 August, making it the longest one since 2022.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: The air-raid warning was issued on Saturday after 22:00 and the all-clear was given on Sunday at almost 13:00 – after 14 hours and 33 minutes.

Quote from Pronin: "This is the longest an air-raid warning has been in effect in the oblast since 2022.

During this time, the sounds of explosions could be heard in the region.

Fortunately, no strikes were recorded. There were no casualties either."

