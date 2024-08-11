All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

All-clear given in Poltava Oblast after longest air raid since 2022

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 14:50
All-clear given in Poltava Oblast after longest air raid since 2022
Screenshot: Alerts

An air-raid warning was issued in Poltava Oblasts on the evening of 10 August and was in effect until the afternoon of 11 August, making it the longest one since 2022.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: The air-raid warning was issued on Saturday after 22:00 and the all-clear was given on Sunday at almost 13:00 – after 14 hours and 33 minutes.

Advertisement:

Quote from Pronin: "This is the longest an air-raid warning has been in effect in the oblast since 2022.

During this time, the sounds of explosions could be heard in the region.

Fortunately, no strikes were recorded. There were no casualties either."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Poltava Oblastair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
Poltava Oblast
Series of explosions ring out in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts
Ukrainian air defence downs 2 attack drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians damage railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast: trains delayed
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: