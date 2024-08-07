Air-raid warning in Sumy Oblast was in effect for over 24 hours

The all-clear has just been given in Sumy Oblast. The air-raid warning lasted more than 24 hours there.

Source: Oleksii Drozdenko, the Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One of the longest air-raid warnings in Sumy Oblast, which lasted more than a day, has ended."

Advertisement:

Details: Drozdenko thanked the soldiers and air defence units for their round-the-clock efforts in repelling Russian air attacks, and the residents of Sumy Oblast for their resilience.

Background:

On the night of 6-7 August, two explosions rang out in Sumy. Drozdenko said that after the Russian target was shot down, debris could fall, and as a result, damage and fires could occur. He also urged Sumy residents to be careful.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence units shot down a Russian missile over the oblast on the night of 6-7 August.

Support UP or become our patron!