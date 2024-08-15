All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian institution makes ranking of world's best universities for first time ever

Vira ShurmakevychThursday, 15 August 2024, 16:51
Ukrainian institution makes ranking of world's best universities for first time ever
Kyiv National University is on the list of the best universities in the world. Photo: wmalahit53.gmail.com/Depositphotos

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU) has been included in the highly authoritative 2024 Academic Ranking of World Universities (also known as the Shanghai Ranking).

Source: the university's Facebook page

Details: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is the first Ukrainian institution of higher education to be included in the ranking.

Advertisement:

KNU is in the last hundred of the world's top universities. The league table includes 1,000 universities in total.

American universities headed the list and took the highest places. The top three are:

  • Harvard University in first place;
  • Stanford University ranked second;
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology in third place.

The UK’s most famous universities – Cambridge and Oxford – were also recognised as being among the best. They were ranked fourth and sixth respectively.

Advertisement:

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first issued in June 2003 and has been published annually since then.

ARWU experts consider every university that has famous alumni, including Nobel Prize winners and researchers whose papers have been published in reputable scientific journals (such as Nature).

Universities are evaluated on several criteria:

  • the quality of education and quality of faculty (this includes support staff, teaching staff and researchers);
  • research output and scientific publications;
  • the institution’s academic performance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: