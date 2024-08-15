Ukrainian institution makes ranking of world's best universities for first time ever

Kyiv National University is on the list of the best universities in the world. Photo: wmalahit53.gmail.com/Depositphotos

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU) has been included in the highly authoritative 2024 Academic Ranking of World Universities (also known as the Shanghai Ranking).

Source: the university's Facebook page

Details: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is the first Ukrainian institution of higher education to be included in the ranking.

KNU is in the last hundred of the world's top universities. The league table includes 1,000 universities in total.

American universities headed the list and took the highest places. The top three are:

Harvard University in first place;

Stanford University ranked second;

Massachusetts Institute of Technology in third place.

The UK’s most famous universities – Cambridge and Oxford – were also recognised as being among the best. They were ranked fourth and sixth respectively.

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first issued in June 2003 and has been published annually since then.

ARWU experts consider every university that has famous alumni, including Nobel Prize winners and researchers whose papers have been published in reputable scientific journals (such as Nature).

Universities are evaluated on several criteria:

the quality of education and quality of faculty (this includes support staff, teaching staff and researchers);

research output and scientific publications;

the institution’s academic performance.

