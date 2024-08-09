UAV attack on Russia's Lipetsk: authorities issue state of emergency in district

Russian authorities have reported a large-scale drone attack on the Russian city of Lipetsk, which resulted in the detonation of explosive devices and damage to energy infrastructure. Subsequently, a state of emergency was issued in Lipetsk district.

Source: Igor Artamonov, the governor of Lipetsk Oblast

Details: First, Artamonov reported a supposedly large-scale drone attack on Lipetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Later, he reported the detonation of explosive devices and a damaged energy infrastructure facility.

Quote: "Lipetsk was subjected to a large-scale drone attack."

"Explosive devices detonated far from civilian buildings."

Advertisement:

"An energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a UAV crash. There is a power outage."

Details: Artamonov also said that calls to leave Lipetsk were circulating on social media.

At the same time, local residents reported loud explosions at the airfield in Lipetsk Oblast.

Update: Artamonov said that a state of emergency had been introduced in Lipetsk district and that residents of four settlements were being evacuated. Public transport was also suspended in the city and district until the red alert emergency was lifted.

The Lipetsk Oblast branch of the Emergency Ministry confirmed the fire at the military airfield.

At 6:02, Artamonov reported the threat of UAV attack again and noted that air defence was responding to it. Telegram channels reported new explosions in Lipetsk.

Support UP or become our patron!