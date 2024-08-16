Ukraine's Special Forces reveal footage of preparatory work behind Russian lines in Kursk Oblast – video

Before Ukraine’s military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast began, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted reconnaissance behind Russian lines.

Source: the press service of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces

Quote: "This video shows combat groups of the Special Operations Forces at work in Kursk Oblast some time before the start of the main events."

Details: The special forces disclosed no further details.

The footage shows units of Ukraine’s Special Forces carrying out special operations behind Russian lines such as reconnaissance, mining Russian approach routes, and so on.

The footage also shows some Russian army conscripts being captured.

Previously: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces shared footage of the first hours of the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

