The Russians are losing reserves and logistics in Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 16 August that the Russian army in Kursk Oblast has suffered losses, which is "very helpful" for Ukraine’s defence.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 16 August

Quote: "The main points. There have already been several reports by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi about the frontline situation and our operation in Kursk Oblast. We see that the occupier is suffering losses, and this is helpful, very helpful for our defence. It is about destroying the logistics of the Russian army and draining their reserves. We must inflict maximum damage on all Russian positions, and we are doing that. I thank each of our warriors for their precision, I thank them for strength and for resilience."

Details: Oleksandr Syrskyi also discussed Ukraine’s defence efforts on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts.

Background: Earlier on 16 August, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast advanced one to three kilometres in different areas of the front.

