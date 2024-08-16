Russians behead Ukrainian soldier in Belgorod Oblast

The Kolotilovka checkpoint on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Screenshot

Russian servicemen have recorded a video of a Ukrainian soldier's severed head at the Kolotilovka checkpoint in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Source: DeepState analysis project

Quote: "In one of the videos, so-called Russian Marines show off the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier. The scene of the crime is the Kolotilovka checkpoint. Around 12 August, the defence forces made an unsuccessful attempt to breach through enemy lines."

Details: The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office told Ukrainska Pravda that they were looking into this report. Meanwhile, Ukrainska Pravda has obtained intercepted audio recordings from sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine taking part in the operation in the Kolotilovka area. The audio intercepts indicate that a Russian serviceman was ordered to cut off the heads of four dead Ukrainian soldiers.

Update: Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets stated that he has contacted the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, given that the video suggests another breach of international humanitarian law by the Russian side.

He also mentioned that the Russians use footage like this to scare and demoralise Ukrainians.

Background:

The Washington Post has interviewed three Ukrainian soldiers, including a commander, who were wounded in action after they crossed the border into Russia at the Kolotilovka checkpoint in armoured personnel carriers. They said they had faced strong resistance from the Russians in this area.

