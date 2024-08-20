All Sections
Russian troops launched missile attack on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast at night

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 20 August 2024, 09:53
Russian troops launched missile attack on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast at night
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched a missile attack on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast on the night of 19-20 August, leaving almost 19,000 people without power supply.

Source: Sumy Oblast State Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the energy facilities of Hlukhiv hromada on the night of 19-20 August. 72 settlements and more than 18,500 consumers have been left without power supply as a result of the attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Details: Emergency repair works are currently underway.

"Power supply has already been resumed to some critical infrastructure facilities of the hromada and the residential sector," the administration added.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile, Kh-59 guided missiles and 26 Shahed UAVs on the night of 19-20 August. Ukraine’s air defence had managed to destroy 28 aerial targets.

