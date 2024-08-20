All Sections
US does not change policy on long-range strikes on Russia despite Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – White House

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 20 August 2024, 10:01
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The White House has stated that the US position on long-range strikes on Russian territory has not changed despite the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on board the presidential plane, reports European Pravda

Details: Karine Jean-Pierre noted, commenting on the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast, that Ukrainians are defending their territory from Russian aggression.

Quote from  Karine Jean-Pierre: "What I will say is that our policy [on long-range strikes - ed.] has not changed.  I just don’t have anything else to add to that."

Karine Jean-Pierre also added that the United States was not and is not involved in any aspect of the planning or preparation of this operation.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainian diplomats to work with Western powers to extend the permission to use long-range weapons they have transferred to Ukraine to strike Russian territory.
  • Washington is blocking the UK's authorisation for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia amid the Biden administration's fears of an escalation of the war.

