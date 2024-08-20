US does not change policy on long-range strikes on Russia despite Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – White House

The White House has stated that the US position on long-range strikes on Russian territory has not changed despite the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on board the presidential plane, reports European Pravda

Details: Karine Jean-Pierre noted, commenting on the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast, that Ukrainians are defending their territory from Russian aggression.

Quote from Karine Jean-Pierre: "What I will say is that our policy [on long-range strikes - ed.] has not changed. I just don’t have anything else to add to that."

Karine Jean-Pierre also added that the United States was not and is not involved in any aspect of the planning or preparation of this operation.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainian diplomats to work with Western powers to extend the permission to use long-range weapons they have transferred to Ukraine to strike Russian territory.

Washington is blocking the UK's authorisation for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia amid the Biden administration's fears of an escalation of the war.

