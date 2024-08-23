Two civilians killed in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Bohuslavka. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces targeted the village of Bohuslavka in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast with a guided aerial bomb on the night of 22-23 August. Emergency workers have retrieved the bodies of a 61-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife from under the rubble. A woman, 78, has also been injured.

Source: the press service for Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv Oblast; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district, at around 03:15 on 23 August. A 61-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife were killed. A 78-year-old woman was injured."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Bohuslavka Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Emergency workers noted that the strike had destroyed some houses and started a fire in a building over an area of 80 sq m.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Bohuslavka. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The prosecutor's office noted that early reports indicated that the Russians had used an FAB-500 unified multi-purpose glide bomb for the strike.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Bohuslavka. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier, Syniehubov reported that the Russians had attacked the village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast at 03:38 on 23 August, leaving a 78-year-old woman injured. According to Syniehubov, an older man had likely been trapped under the rubble then.

