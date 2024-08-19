All Sections
Укр Рус Eng
UK intelligence explains why Russian authorities target Signal messenger

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 19 August 2024, 13:18
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence believes Russia is blocking Signal, a secure messenger, to limit communication among people hostile to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's regime.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 19 August on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 9 August 2024, Russian media announced that Roskomnadzor, Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media, had restricted access to the encrypted messaging app Signal, effectively blocking its use nationwide.

The official reasoning behind the decision is "to prevent the use of the messenger for extremist or terrorist purposes".

Some commentators suggest that the ban is intended to prevent the spread of information about the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast. However, the UK Defence Ministry considers this unlikely.

Signal is widely used by independent Russian journalists and opposition activists to evade the Russian government's extensive electronic surveillance network, particularly the Federal Security Service's (FSB) System of Operational Investigative Measures.

In this context, the restriction is likely meant to enhance the Russian authorities' capacity to monitor and limit the communications of private citizens opposed to the Putin regime.

In addition, the Russian government is simultaneously banning independent media organisations, shutting down YouTube and the WhatsApp messaging service, i.e. implementing measures aimed at strengthening state control over access to media and information.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence has recently described how Russia's Army 2024 arms exhibition has changed and analysed the situation with the drinking water shortage in Russia's Armed Forces.

defence intelligenceRussia
defence intelligence
UK Intelligence says Russia deploying more forces in Kursk Oblast after initial disarray
Military operations in Kursk Oblast will force Russia to redeploy troops, Estonian intelligence says
Russia consolidates positions in Donetsk Oblast and advances – UK intelligence
