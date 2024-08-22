Kherson partially without power after Russian attack on critical infrastructure

The city of Kherson has been partially left without electricity because of a recent Russian attack on a critical infrastructure facility.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Power engineers are carrying out emergency repairs to restore the power supply as soon as possible."

Details: Prokudin also said that Russian forces bombarded 24 settlements in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson over the past 24 hours.

Prokudin specified that the Russians hit critical infrastructure facilities, a shopping centre, educational and medical institutions, churches, administrative buildings and a restaurant, residential areas of the settlements, including 7 high-rise buildings and 36 houses.

The Russians also damaged a water supply system, outbuildings, a garage, cars and agricultural machinery.

