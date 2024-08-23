All Sections
Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 kicks off on Steam: GTP Media starts fundraiser for 50 FPV drones

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 August 2024, 20:48
Сollage: Mezha.Media

The Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 has begun on Steam. This year's event is far larger than previous years, and five new Ukrainian games were unveiled on the opening day of the festival.

Source: Mezha.Media

Details: This year, more than 450 games made in Ukraine will participate in the Ukrainian Games Festival 2024, which is 100 (!) more than in 2023.

On the opening day of the festival, five new Ukrainian game projects were announced simultaneously.

As part of the festival, you can play trials of Ukrainian games that have been released, as well as those that are currently in development. Examples include Hollow Home, Sich Tactics, Robot's Fate: Alice, Menace from the Deep, Cognition Method, Project Hover, and many more.

Within the framework of the Ukrainian Games Festival 2024, the GTP Media team has launched a massive fundraising campaign for 50 FPV drones to meet the demands of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU) units.

Photo: Ukrainian Games on twitter (X)

The goal of the campaign is UAH 1.6 million (about US$38,758), and exceptional prizes will be drawn among the contributors, including flags autographed by DIU Chief Kyrylo Budanov, exclusive T-shirts with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and Ukrainian Games insignias, and the opportunity to give a name to a drone. As of 19 August 2024, almost UAH 400,000 (about US9,689) had been gathered.

