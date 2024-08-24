All Sections
Latvia to allocate 20 million euros to "drone coalition" in 2025

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 24 August 2024, 19:46
In 2025, Latvia will allocate 20 million euros for an international coalition of drones aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, just as it did this year.

Source: The LETA agency's announcement cited by Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Latvian and Ukrainian Defence Ministers Andris Spruds and Rustem Umierov also discussed a recent agreement between the countries to train Ukrainian soldiers in a drone control programme. The first Ukrainian pilots have already started training in Latvia.

Quote: "Whether it's reconnaissance operations or attacks on specific targets, the Ukrainian armed forces have proven the high efficiency of drones while fighting against the enemy," Spruds said.

The Latvian Defence Minister also met with Hanna Hvozdiar, Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, to discuss cooperation in the defence industry and the development of new technological capabilities to ensure Ukraine's victory.

As reported, Latvia will annually allocate 0.25% of its gross domestic product to support Ukraine until 2026, which is about 10% of the defence budget.

This year, the Latvian Ministry of Defence has allocated €20 million to the "drone coalition", including more than €10 million for the purchase of drones from Latvian defence companies.

Background:

  • Prior to his visit, Sprūds said that Latvia had prepared the largest batch of drones from local manufacturers for shipment to Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Latvia would work with Ukraine to increase the production of drones as part of the drone coalition.
  • By the end of 2024, Latvia will have provided Ukraine with military support worth about 112 million euros. It has also pledged to allocate 0.25% of its GDP annually to help Kyiv.

