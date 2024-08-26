Putin's spokesman says talks with Ukraine have "lost their relevance"

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that negotiations with Ukraine have "lost their relevance".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "You know, the topic of negotiations has largely lost its relevance now. There are many reports about various communications [between the warring parties] in the media, and not all of them are actually true."

Details: This was Peskov's response to a question about potential talks between Ukraine and Russia, the possibility of which was reported by The Washington Post on 17 August. Journalists claimed that Ukraine and Russia were to send delegations to Doha, Qatar, in August to negotiate a historic agreement that would end the attacks on energy and energy infrastructure on both sides.

On 26 August, Russia launched a large missile attack on Ukraine, dealing even more damage to already severely affected energy facilities.

