Man killed in Russian attack on Nikopol, others wounded

A man was killed as a result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and six others were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the shelling of Nikopol, a man, 47, was killed. According to preliminary information, there are six victims. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. Everyone was hospitalised. One person is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition."

Details: Lysak added that a supermarket, apartment buildings and cars were also destroyed.

