All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Man killed in Russian attack on Nikopol, others wounded

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 26 August 2024, 14:42
Man killed in Russian attack on Nikopol, others wounded
Photo: Serhii Lysak

A man was killed as a result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and six others were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the shelling of Nikopol, a man, 47, was killed. According to preliminary information, there are six victims. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. Everyone was hospitalised. One person is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak added that a supermarket, apartment buildings and cars were also destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Nikopolwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Nikopol
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, destroying two houses and car – photos
Russian attack kills man in Nikopol district
Russians strike Nikopol from artillery, killing man
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: