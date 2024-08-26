All Sections
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack

European PravdaMonday, 26 August 2024, 16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
Katarina Maternova. Stock photo: Facebook

The European Union's ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, has called upon Ukraine’s allies to send Kyiv more air defence after a massive Russian attack on 26 August.

Source: Maternova on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Maternova, Russia launched a massive attack that lasted many hours and damaged the energy infrastructure in 15 Ukrainian regions with drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Quote: "Civilians were killed and wounded. This brutality must be stopped, Ukraine needs more air defence. Russia will be held accountable," Maternova tweeted.

In the small hours of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and approximately 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

The Russian missile attack caused power outages in some of Kyiv's districts, and an apartment block in Lutsk, Volyn, was damaged.

During the attack, Poland reported a violation of its airspace. It was also reported that power outages were recorded in Moldova, following the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

