EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack

The European Union's ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, has called upon Ukraine’s allies to send Kyiv more air defence after a massive Russian attack on 26 August.

Source: Maternova on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Maternova, Russia launched a massive attack that lasted many hours and damaged the energy infrastructure in 15 Ukrainian regions with drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Civilians were killed and wounded. This brutality must be stopped, Ukraine needs more air defence. Russia will be held accountable," Maternova tweeted.

Another heinous mass attack by Russia this morning for many hours. Energy infrastructure in 15 🇺🇦 regions was hit by drones, cruise & ballistic missiles. Civilians were killed and wounded. This brutality must be stopped, 🇺🇦 needs more air defence. Russia will be held accountable. — Katarina Mathernova 🇪🇺 (@kmathernova) August 26, 2024

Advertisement:

In the small hours of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and approximately 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

The Russian missile attack caused power outages in some of Kyiv's districts, and an apartment block in Lutsk, Volyn, was damaged.

During the attack, Poland reported a violation of its airspace. It was also reported that power outages were recorded in Moldova, following the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!