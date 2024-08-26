All Sections
Nothing unusual – State Border Guard Service on situation at Ukrainian-Belarusian border

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 August 2024, 09:54
Ukrainian border guards. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As of 26 August, the situation near the Ukrainian border with Belarus remains unchanged and under control, with no redeployment of military forces or equipment recorded.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on Monday

Quote: "In general, the situation along the border is unchanged. The Ukrainian defence forces of various components, including border guards, the Armed Forces and the National Guard, fully control the border. No unusual situations have been observed directly along our state border.

Intelligence units are actively monitoring what is happening deep into Belarus' territory to understand how the situation may change so that we can be ready on one front or another if any operations are launched from Belarus.

But I can say that we are not noticing or observing any movement of equipment or personnel near our border."

Details: Demchenko also stressed that as of 26 August, Russia did not have sufficient forces in Belarus to use for a new invasion of Ukraine on that front.

Background

  • On the evening of 25 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported the concentration of a significant number of Belarusian Armed Forces personnel and equipment near the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises, as well as the presence of former Wagner Group fighters, and urged Belarus not to make tragic mistakes under Moscow's pressure.
  • The Belarusian independent monitoring group Belaruski Hajun noted that the grouping of Belarusian troops on the border with Ukraine numbers about 1,100 people and does not pose a threat for Ukraine.

BelarusState Border Guard Servicewar
Belarus
Belarusian troops on border pose no threat to Ukraine – Belaruski Hajun
Belarusian forces and former Wagner Group personnel gather near Belarusian-Ukrainian border
Lukashenko greets Ukrainians on Independence Day, despite deploying troops to border with Ukraine
