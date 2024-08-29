Kursk operation erased many red lines – Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany
Thursday, 29 August 2024, 19:30
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makieiev has called on the West to abandon fears of escalation of the war in Ukraine following Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Source: Oleksii Makieiev on Radio Deutschlandfunk, as reported by DPA and European Pravda
Details: Makieiev said that the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast "has significantly changed the way the situation is perceived" and "erased countless myths and red lines".
Advertisement:
"We need our partners to show a lot more courage," he said, stressing that Ukraine has proven to the entire world that Russia could be defeated "if we understand and take advantage of its weaknesses".
Background:
- On 29 August, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast will change the course of the war and has been supported by Western countries.
- Also on 29 August, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that according to the UN statutes, Ukraine’s self-defence encompasses Kyiv striking military targets in Russia, which is why the Ukrainian Kursk operation is part of Ukraine’s self-defence strategy.
- Earlier, the Washington Post reported that amid the operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine has renewed its request that the Biden administration authorise the use of ATACMS long-range missiles to target airfields in Russia.
Support UP or become our patron!