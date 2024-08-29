Kursk operation erased many red lines – Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makieiev has called on the West to abandon fears of escalation of the war in Ukraine following Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Makieiev on Radio Deutschlandfunk, as reported by DPA and European Pravda

Details: Makieiev said that the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast "has significantly changed the way the situation is perceived" and "erased countless myths and red lines".

"We need our partners to show a lot more courage," he said, stressing that Ukraine has proven to the entire world that Russia could be defeated "if we understand and take advantage of its weaknesses".

On 29 August, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast will change the course of the war and has been supported by Western countries.

Also on 29 August, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that according to the UN statutes, Ukraine’s self-defence encompasses Kyiv striking military targets in Russia, which is why the Ukrainian Kursk operation is part of Ukraine’s self-defence strategy.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that amid the operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine has renewed its request that the Biden administration authorise the use of ATACMS long-range missiles to target airfields in Russia.

