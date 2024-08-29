All Sections
Brazil did not warn Ukraine about its intention to present joint peace plan with China – Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 29 August 2024, 20:39
Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil Andrii Melnyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Brazil did not warn Ukraine about its intention to present a peace plan together with China to end Russia's war against Ukraine.  

Source: Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil Andrii Melnyk in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

 Quote: "The Brazilians did not share this idea with us. And this is a challenge for us - the lack of trust when you go to a diplomatic adviser, have a great conversation, ask what the plans are and what the position will be (at the Peace Summit - UP), but only then do you see that they are actually preparing an alternative way."

Details: Melnyk believes that a joint peace plan to end the Russian-backed war in Ukraine is mutually beneficial for China and Brazil: China "understands that any plan it prepares will not be supported by the collective West if it is exclusively a Chinese plan", and Brazil wants to play a role as a world leader with China's help. 

Background: 

  • China and Brazil have jointly announced a "six-point consensus" to promote a "political solution to the war in Ukraine". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China stated that this plan "has received a positive response from more than 110 countries". 
  • Brazil is one of the countries that did not sign the final communiqué of the Global Peace Summit held on 15-16 June in Switzerland.

