China outraged by new US sanctions against Chinese companies helping Russia

China has expressed its outrage over the new US sanctions against Chinese companies that are helping Russia circumvent sanctions and exporting dual-use goods that are used in weapons production for the war against Ukraine. Beijing has vowed to take measures to safeguard the rights and interests of its businesses.

Source: Financial Post

Quote from China's Commerce Ministry: "China urges the US to immediately stop its wrong practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of Chinese companies."

Advertisement:

Details: On 23 August, the United States announced sanctions against hundreds of firms in Russia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that are helping Russia evade sanctions. The US State Department said it was concerned about the "scale of dual-use exports" from China to Russia.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Commerce in a statement strongly opposed the fact that the US has placed a number of Chinese companies on its export control list. This move prohibits such companies from trading with US firms without obtaining an almost unattainable special licence.

The ministry said that the US actions are "typical unilateral sanctions" that would violate global trade rules and regulations and "affect the stability of the global industrial and supply chains".

Advertisement:

The US Department of State noted that some Chinese companies had supplied Russian companies with machine tools and components.

China attempts to maintain a neutral stance, but following Western sanctions on Russian oil in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, China has significantly increased its purchases of Russian crude oil, thereby expanding its influence in Russia.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin also emphasised China's importance when he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing shortly after his inauguration for a fifth term in the Kremlin.

Support UP or become our patron!