One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 August 2024, 17:19
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk. Stock photo: Facebook

A man was killed and two other civilians were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 3 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation has found that Russian forces attacked the town of Pokrovsk at 14:10 on 3 August 2024. The aggressor state's troops targeted a residential area of the town.

A 45-year-old man who was outside sustained fatal injuries.

In addition, two residents – a woman, 39, and a man, 40 – suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The civilians received professional medical care. They were in their garden at the time of the attack.

More details: In addition, damage was caused to residential buildings in the town. The type of weapon used by the Russians is being determined.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
