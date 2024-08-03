All Sections
Russian forces attack ambulance and injure 1 child and 3 adults in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 August 2024, 21:18
Stock photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

A 12-year-old boy and three adult men were injured in a Russian drone strike on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 3 August. Russian forces also attacked an ambulance crew.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Occupation forces dropped a bomb from a drone on a 12-year-old boy who was outside on a street in Bilozerka, about an hour ago. The boy sustained a blast injury and a contusion, as well as wounds to his leg and abdomen.

He was hospitalised in moderate condition.

Three civilians in Antonivka were also injured in a [Russian] drone strike – men aged 28, 39 and 41. They sustained blast injuries and numerous other wounds.

Once the ambulance crew arrived at the site of the attack, occupation forces carried out another drone attack, damaging a vehicle. The medical staff were not injured."

