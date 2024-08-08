Drone attack damages largest Kernel oilseed processing plant in Ukraine's west

The oilseed processing plant of one of the largest Ukrainian agricultural holdings, Kernel, in Ukraine's west was damaged by a drone attack carried out by Russia.

Source: statement of the company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange website, which was published on 7 August, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Quote: "Operations at the facility have been suspended, and the fire resulting from the attack has been extinguished. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack."

Details: The agricultural holding is currently assessing the amount of damage.

The Kernel management clarified that this is the company's largest plant in the west of the country.

For reference:

The Starokonstiantyniv oil extraction plant in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was the first plant built by Kernel in Ukraine's west.

It began operations in mid-April 2024 with the purchase of sunflower and planned to conduct an experiment in soybean and rapeseed processing.

The launch of this facility allowed the agricultural holding to increase sunflower processing by 10% compared to the same period last year in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Prior to the war, Kernel was the world's leading producer of sunflower oil (about 7% of global production) and its major exporter (about 12%). It is one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. In addition, it is engaged in the cultivation and sale of agricultural products.

