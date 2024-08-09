Russia's Defence Ministry claims it has sent new reserves to Kursk Oblast

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has claimed that it has deployed more armament and military equipment to build up forces in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets Interfax and RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Russia

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reports that the equipment is heading to the Sudzha district, where active fighting with Ukrainian units is ongoing.

Quote: "The convoys marching to the areas of combat operations include MB-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, towed artillery systems, tanks transported on trawls, heavy tracked equipment and Ural and KamAZ vehicles."

The Russian Defence Ministry also released a video showing convoyes of military equipment allegedly on their way to Kursk Oblast.

Background:

Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on 9 August on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.

On 9 August, the DeepState analytical project released a video filmed by a Russian man, showing a crushed convoy of Russian military vehicles with dead personnel inside them in the village of Oktyabrskoye in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

On 6 August, the Ministry of Defence of Russia reported that the reserves of the Russian grouping of forces were headed to the state border with Ukraine in Kursk Oblast.

