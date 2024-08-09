All Sections
Russia's Defence Ministry claims it has sent new reserves to Kursk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 9 August 2024, 14:17
Russia's Defence Ministry claims it has sent new reserves to Kursk Oblast
Screenshot

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has claimed that it has deployed more armament and military equipment to build up forces in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets Interfax and RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Russia

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reports that the equipment is heading to the Sudzha district, where active fighting with Ukrainian units is ongoing.

Quote: "The convoys marching to the areas of combat operations include MB-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, towed artillery systems, tanks transported on trawls, heavy tracked equipment and Ural and KamAZ vehicles."

The Russian Defence Ministry also released a video showing convoyes of military equipment allegedly on their way to Kursk Oblast.

Background:

