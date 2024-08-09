Russian man films crushed Russian convoy and dead soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video
The DeepState analytical project has released a video filmed by a Russian man, showing a crushed convoy of Russian military vehicles with dead personnel inside them in the village of Oktyabrskoye in Kursk Oblast, Russia.
Source: DeepState on Telegram
Quote: "Piles of katsap (Russian – ed.) corpses in Oktyabrskoye. A katsap recorded a video of an enemy convoy that had burned to the ground. Burnt bodies are just sticking out of the trucks."
Details: The project notes that these were reserves sent by the Russian authorities to Kursk Oblast. Around 13 lorries carrying Russian troops have been destroyed.
Росіянин відзняв відео, на якому видно розбиту колону машин збройних сил Росії зі знищеним особовим складом у селі Жовтневе Курської області РФ. Відео з Telegram аналітичного проєкту DeepState pic.twitter.com/TtliOglCGp— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2024
Overnight, Russian Telegram channels released a video filmed by a local driver, showing a large-scale fire in the Rylsk district of Kursk Oblast, where the village of Oktyabrskoye is located. It is likely that the crushed Russian military convoy shown in the video is the same one shown to be burning in the nighttime footage.
Ще одне відео з Рильського району Курської області. Ймовірно, на ньому зафільмована пожежа саме розбитої колони. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/INoTBQlML9— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2024
The village of Oktyabrskoye is located about 30-40 km from the Ukrainian border.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, stated that the US did not receive any notification from Ukraine of any operation in Kursk Oblast. He added that "it’s not unusual for the Ukrainians not to notify us of their exact tactics before they execute them" and that the Ukrainians "do not violate our policy".
- Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".
