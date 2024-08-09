Russian man films crushed Russian convoy and dead soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video

The DeepState analytical project has released a video filmed by a Russian man, showing a crushed convoy of Russian military vehicles with dead personnel inside them in the village of Oktyabrskoye in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "Piles of katsap (Russian – ed.) corpses in Oktyabrskoye. A katsap recorded a video of an enemy convoy that had burned to the ground. Burnt bodies are just sticking out of the trucks."

screenshots Collage: Ukrainska pravda

Details: The project notes that these were reserves sent by the Russian authorities to Kursk Oblast. Around 13 lorries carrying Russian troops have been destroyed.

Росіянин відзняв відео, на якому видно розбиту колону машин збройних сил Росії зі знищеним особовим складом у селі Жовтневе Курської області РФ. Відео з Telegram аналітичного проєкту DeepState pic.twitter.com/TtliOglCGp — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2024

Overnight, Russian Telegram channels released a video filmed by a local driver, showing a large-scale fire in the Rylsk district of Kursk Oblast, where the village of Oktyabrskoye is located. It is likely that the crushed Russian military convoy shown in the video is the same one shown to be burning in the nighttime footage.

Ще одне відео з Рильського району Курської області. Ймовірно, на ньому зафільмована пожежа саме розбитої колони. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/INoTBQlML9 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2024

The village of Oktyabrskoye is located about 30-40 km from the Ukrainian border.

Background:

