2 still in intensive care: doctors report on state of casualties caused by missile attack on Lviv

The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Lviv. Photo: Andriy Sadovyi, The mayor of Lviv

There are 15 casualties of the recent Russian missile attack on Lviv in the hospitals of the First Medical Unit of Lviv as of 11 September.

Two patients remain in intensive care. They are men aged 51 and 68, the doctors of the First Medical Unit told Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia.

The older patient sustained a penetrating shrapnel injury to the chest, which resulted in bruised lungs and heart.

Advertisement:

"He has respiratory and heart failure. The patient is currently on a ventilator in an extremely serious condition," the doctors said.

The younger patient was admitted to the hospital with injuries of his chest and abdomen, perforating shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, lacerations to the foot and ankle joints. Doctors say his condition is serious but stable.

Currently, 6 patients are being treated at St Panteleimon's Hospital and 9 at St Luke's Hospital.

Advertisement:

On 5 September, doctors said they had removed a piece of shrapnel from the body of one wounded girl, which had stopped right next to her heart.

Many patients have already been discharged.

Background:

On 4 September, Russia attacked Lviv near the main railway station. As a result of this Russian war crime, 7 people were killed, including three children.

A total of 58 people who were injured in the missile attack were treated at the hospitals of Lviv's First Medical Unit.

The mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, said that 52 families were left homeless. The blast wave damaged 38 streets in two districts of Lviv. The Russians damaged 189 buildings, including residential buildings, schools, municipal and private institutions.

"On the same day, we launched the #TakeAHouseUnderFosterCare campaign. Since then, more than 35 organisations, foundations, businesses and foreign partner cities have agreed to help. The approximate amount of support is UAH 100 million (USD 2.4 million)," Sadovyi wrote.

Support UP or become our patron!