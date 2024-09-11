​​Russians shell Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing three people – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian troops attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with artillery on 11 September, killing two women.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians attacked the town (Kostiantynivka) with tubed artillery. Two women aged 73 and 81 were killed."

Details: He said that four houses, a shop and a power line were also damaged.

Filashkin stressed that the Russians persist in attacking civilians in Donetsk Oblast and once again called for evacuation.

Updated: Filashkin later reported that Konstantynivka was repeatedly attacked, resulting in the death of another person and the injury of five more.

All responsible services operate at the shelling site. The aftermath of the attack is being determined.

