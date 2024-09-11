All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

​​Russians shell Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing three people – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:11
​​Russians shell Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing three people – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian troops attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with artillery on 11 September, killing two women.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians attacked the town (Kostiantynivka) with tubed artillery. Two women aged 73 and 81 were killed."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: He said that four houses, a shop and a power line were also damaged.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Filashkin stressed that the Russians persist in attacking civilians in Donetsk Oblast and once again called for evacuation.

Updated: Filashkin later reported that Konstantynivka was repeatedly attacked, resulting in the death of another person and the injury of five more.

Advertisement:

All responsible services operate at the shelling site. The aftermath of the attack is being determined.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces attack Ukrainian emergency evacuation service in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2 rescue workers – photo
Donetsk Oblast villager killed in Russian shelling, his wife injured
Tail-wagging explosives experts: how dogs help clear mines in Donetsk Oblast – video, photos
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: