Russian forces attack Ukrainian emergency evacuation team in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2 rescue workers – photo
Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 16:08
The Russians attacked a State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuation convoy as it was evacuating civilians from the Volnovakha district, Donetsk Oblast. Two rescue workers were injured in the attack.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "Two rescue workers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts were injured while evacuating civilians from the Volnovakha district."
Details: The SES said the injured personnel were hospitalised. Two armoured vehicles were damaged during the Russian attack.
