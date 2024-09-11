All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian forces attack Ukrainian emergency evacuation team in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2 rescue workers – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 September 2024, 16:08
Russian forces attack Ukrainian emergency evacuation team in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2 rescue workers – photo
The State Emergency Service vehicle attacked by Russian forces. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked a State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuation convoy as it was evacuating civilians from the Volnovakha district, Donetsk Oblast. Two rescue workers were injured in the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Two rescue workers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts were injured while evacuating civilians from the Volnovakha district."

Advertisement:
 
Vehicle attacked by Russian forces
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The SES said the injured personnel were hospitalised. Two armoured vehicles were damaged during the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Emergency ServiceDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
State Emergency Service
Two bomb disposal experts hit projectile in Sumy Oblast, one is killed
92 people, including 10 children, evacuated from Pokrovsk district over past week
Fire engine blown up in Donetsk Oblast: 3 firefighters injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: