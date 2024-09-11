Russian forces attack Ukrainian emergency evacuation team in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2 rescue workers – photo

The State Emergency Service vehicle attacked by Russian forces. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked a State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuation convoy as it was evacuating civilians from the Volnovakha district, Donetsk Oblast. Two rescue workers were injured in the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Two rescue workers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts were injured while evacuating civilians from the Volnovakha district."

Details: The SES said the injured personnel were hospitalised. Two armoured vehicles were damaged during the Russian attack.

