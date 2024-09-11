Ukraine needs US$14 billion to rebuild educational infrastructure

Ukraine will need US$14 billion during the next nine years to rebuild the educational infrastructure that was destroyed or damaged due to the war.

Source: Andrii Vitrenko, Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Every seventh educational facility in Ukraine is either completely destroyed or damaged. We are constantly conducting research with the help of our partners and as of today, as reported by the World Bank, almost US$14 billion is needed for the rebuilding of the destroyed infrastructure alone," Vitrenko said at the United for Justice international conference.

Advertisement:

Details: He stated that these US$14 billion must be put to use to the maximum during the next nine years.

Background: The protective structures at facilities of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, are more than 85% ready, while the level of readiness is lower where the work is carried out by the Restoration Agency.

Support UP or become our patron!