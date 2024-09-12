All Sections
3 Red Cross workers killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, 2 more injured

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 September 2024, 15:25
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed, and two others were injured in a morning artillery strike on Viroliubivka of Kostiantynivka hromada on 12 September [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights

Details: According to Filashkin, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the village of Viroliubivka in Kostiantynivka hromada, killing three people and injuring two more.

One of the shells struck the premises of a nearby business where people were present. During the incident, a lorry carrying humanitarian supplies and a car were destroyed.

Dmytro Lubinets, commenting on the situation, noted that the casualties were all ICRC staff members who were in the lorry when it was shelled.

Dmytro Lubinets called on the ICRC to publicly condemn Russia's actions, which violate the Geneva Conventions, and expressed outrage at the lack of response from international organisations.

In addition, a residential area in Kostiantynivka was targeted, with seven houses and a power line damaged there.

Background: On 11 September, Russian troops attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with artillery, killing two women.

