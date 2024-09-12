All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Red Cross reacts to death of three staff members in Donbas, strongly condemning attack

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 12 September 2024, 18:01
Red Cross reacts to death of three staff members in Donbas, strongly condemning attack
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has said that the ICRC members killed in the Russian attack today would have been distributing firewood and coal briquettes to vulnerable households in the village of Viroliubivtsi, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: ICRC statement, quoting Spoljaric

Quote: "I condemn attacks on Red Cross personnel in the strongest terms. It’s unconscionable that shelling would hit an aid distribution site. Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the loss of our colleagues and care for the injured. This tragedy unleashes a wave of grief all too familiar to those who have lost loved ones in armed conflict." 

Advertisement:

Details: The ICRC said their team was preparing to distribute firewood and coal briquettes north of the city of Donetsk when the vehicles they were using came under fire. The organisation’s statement did not specify who carried out the attack. 

However, it pointed out that its vehicles were clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem.

Background:  

Advertisement:
  • Three staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross were killed and two others were wounded this morning by Russian artillery shelling on Viroliubivka in Kostiantynivka hromada, Donetsk Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Support UP or become our patron!

warRussia
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
war
Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Red Cross staff in Ukraine: world countries must be tough in response
Russians launched counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast, everything goes as planned – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: