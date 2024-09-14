Ukraine's foreign minister urges countries to join next Peace Summit

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged states that did not attend the first Peace Summit in Switzerland to join the next summit, as the Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv is the only way to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The Peace Formula has no alternatives and is the only path toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. We invite every state, leader, and organisation that truly wishes peace to be restored to join the Peace Formula efforts alongside already a hundred global participants."

Details: Sybiha stressed that the Russo-Ukrainian war cannot be seen as a conflict between two states, as it is a colonial war of aggression waged by one country against another.

"This war must end fairly in order to preserve international peace. We need a global diplomatic front to force the aggressor to peace," he stressed.

Sybiha noted that the declaration of the first summit had been signed by 94 states and preparations for the next one were underway.

"We invite everyone to join our peace efforts," he tweeted.

Background:

Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said that the invitation to the second Peace Summit for a Russian representative should not be interpreted as the start of negotiations with Russia.

He also stressed that Ukraine wants to hold the second Peace Summit no sooner than the preparation of a joint plan to implement each point of the Peace Formula is completed.

President Zelenskyy expressed hope that the preparatory document for the second Peace Summit would be ready by November.

